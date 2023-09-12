Respect Abuja declaration on health – Tinubu told

By Olayinka Ajayi

Renowned public healthcare expert and MD of Novo Health Africa, Dr. Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani, has urged the Bola Tinubu-led government to honour the 15 per cent Abuja declaration on the health sector by increasing healthcare budget as agreed by African Union heads of state in 2001.

Fielding questions in an interview with Vanguard, Jeff-Nnamani, who lamented over the poor state of the health sector in the country, said, “There’s a need for the government to increase its budgetary allocation for the health sector as agreed by AU leaders in 2001.

“The problem we have in this part of the world is that the government is yet to pin health to development. Once they do, things will start taking shape.

“Also, like stable societies abroad, the government needs to promote philanthropy in healthcare by formulating policies that guide the health system.

“There is a need to set up a system so that everybody can come on board. If the government can do that, we have a direction for healthcare in Nigeria.”