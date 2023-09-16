Resourceful, innovative, disruptive vision: We are people-centric agency – Adim Isiakpona

He is a dynamic marketer with a disruptive vision and a man who has made resourcefulness and innovative solutions the hallmark of Riquesa Africa identity.

This has made it easy for the organization to share the space with top experiential marketing companies and raising the bar of excellence in Nigeria, and Africa.

Driven by innovation and passion, Mr. Adim Isiakpona, Co-Founder, Riquesa Africa, has continued to demonstrate how working hard can bring positive change when competence is driven with diligence and integrity.

His steady rise in a field where most of his contemporaries have given various reasons for their poor managerial performance is proof that dedication and hard work can still be rewarding when customer satisfaction is prioritized.

Focused and disciplined, Isiakpona described Riquesa Africa as a people-centric agency which holds key consumer trends, lifestyle, insight, and behaviour whilst understanding the brand in creating a winning plan.

“We create holistic campaigns through crafting brand positioning, understanding market trends, dimensioning the customers, and immersing our approach to bring the brand to life, there are tangible values gained when brands connect with people”, the Co-Founder said. “We pride ourselves on staying laser-focused on creating lasting and relevant experiences that deepen brand connections with people. In addition to our magic, we add the HOW and the WHAT from our clients to the experiential mix, delivering an experience and meeting set KPI”.

He maintained that Riquesa Africa constantly challenges the status quo in designing brand experiences that leave the wow factor at the end of the day, because they believe in the conceptualization of ideas that connect brands to the people, saying that this belief fuels the passion to create consumer-centric ideas and deliver bespoke brand experiences.

On what integrity means to him, Isiakpona described integrity as self-accountability and being responsible for one’s actions.

According to him, integrity is one’s ability to make the right decision regardless of how difficult the circumstance may be or how people feel.

The Co-Founder stressed that the goal must always be to stick to that which is right at all times.

Guided by the philosophy of being kind to people and oneself, Isiakpona said one must always be good to people because life is a journey and people are like water.

His words: “You might still meet along the way and the experience that you create with people, how you leave them feeling is really important.

“I have actually lived my life that way. Any experience or encounter that I have had with a person or organization, the few questions I always ask myself are, have I left these persons better than I met them, have I been helpful, have I done what they wanted from me, have I also made progress as part of this encounter or this relationship?”

He added: “At Riquesa, we have a philosophy which prioritizes people. In other words, the more you put people at the center of anything that you do, the quicker you advance in life because it is what people have to say about you to others when you are not in those rooms that help you to project your credentials or your potentials to do more. So I think that is my philosophy or approach to life.”

On whether the problem confronting the country has to do with leadership and corruption, the forward-thinking professional stressed that leaders need to make better decisions, adding that, to a large extent, the challenges facing the country is dependent on leadership.

His words, “Our leaders need to be more accountable, we need to create a system of consequences such that there would be consequences for any action taken.

“In some countries across the world, when government fails, you will see people in those offices voluntarily resigning because they feel they have failed and they don’t deserve to be in that position any longer, which goes back to the values of personal integrity and accountability that I spoke about earlier, but here in Nigeria, you will find leaders who have failed times without numbers go on to even occupy higher offices.

“So we do not have a consequence-based system or structure that holds our leaders accountable for their actions and I think that is the challenge.”

Isiakpona enjoined citizens to be of good behaviour and shun anything that can cast aspersion to the good name of the country as the government cannot be entirely blamed for the corrupt state of the country, saying, “As individuals, we must all deliberately try to do the right thing at all times, do away with greed and always uphold the concept being good citizens”.

In his 15-year career spanning marketing, sales, creative work and communications, the Co-Founder has had the opportunity to mentor quite a number of young people who have gone on to do great things with reputable organizations.

“One of my mandates is to continually engage young people. I usually tell people to be conscious of young people because they don’t know what they are going to become tomorrow, so be aware of them and engage them. Part of my work is to be unstructured and be open to any opportunity where young people want to reach out to me and they want some kind of guidance and mentorship”, he said.

On his advice to young people on the need to inculcate values of integrity to achieve success, Isiakpona counselled that they must, first of all, understand who they are, adding that knowing who they are is the biggest part of education that probably no one would tell them.

“As a young person living in this country or anywhere in the world, you have to discover who you are, and your mission in life, because it is from this discovery that you will be able to create things that would drive life’s fulfillment and success for you.

Stay true to who you are never stop learning, and most importantly, never take for granted the people you meet along the way, the experiences of life journey are very important as it help to build character and to create posterity”, the Co-Founder stressed.