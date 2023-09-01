Residents seek FG’s urgent intervention on failed Ijora-Apapa Road

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents of Ijora- Apapa Road in Lagos State have called on the Federal Government and the new Minister of Works, David Umahi, to come to their rescue over dilapidated state of road in the area which poses danger to lives and property.

This came as Head of Operations, Lagos State Apapa Special Traffic Management Committee, comrade Hassan Adekoya, explained why he sponsored the palliative project on the failed portion along Ijora-Apapa Road by SIFAX, where several trucks have fallen, loosing goods worth millions of naira in the process.

Adekoya, also appealed to Federal Government to treat as a matter of urgency the need to fix several failing portions of road along Apapa axis inorder to reduce the congestion in the interest of the public.

Head Operations of the committee, had on Thursday, led a team to fix the failed portion of road along Ijora-Apapa Road which had been a nightmare to motorists, traders and residents.



Supervising the palliative project, Adekoya said, “The road maintenance palliative became necessary due to a significant number of accidents of containerized trucks as a result of the deteriorating state of the Ijora-Sifax road via Total Bridge.

“The effort which is to support the government’s effort is also to seek urgent federal government intervention so as to reduce accidents and ease traffic movement on the corridor in the interest of the general public.

“Goods worth several millions of naira have been lost due to accidents occasioned by the failed portion on the road.

“As an official of the Lagos Government, I had to mobilize resources from friends and stakehokders for urgent rehabilitation of the road so as to save lives and properties, as well as reduce the untold hardship being experienced by people in the area.

“With this palliative done, I believe it will ease congratulation and ensure smooth traffic flow henceforth in the axis.”

Adekoya, however, called on stakehokders both individual and corporate organization of the need to complement government’s efforts by offering Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, by coming to the aid of the public in provision and maintenance of basic infrastructure in the society.

Some of the residents who spoke to Vanguard, lamented over the poor state of the stressing the need for government’s intervention.

A mechanic in the area, simply identified as Mr. Sam Cole, lamented, “Vehicles have been fallen on daily basis along this road (Pointing to the Ijora-Apapa failed portion of the road), with goods worth millions been lost in the process.

“Also, vehicles often get damaged due to the failed as you can that the iron road used for the construction have sprung up from the base thereby bursting motorists tyres easily. It happens on daily basis.

“It’s obvious, gvernments have neglected this part of the country where they make huge revenue to deteriorate without consideration for human lives. It is expedient for governments to intervene to save further loss of lives and properties.”