Residents foil kidnap attempt in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

One suspected kidnapper has been reportedly killed in an abortive kidnap attempt, Tuesday night in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the kidnap incident occurred at Magaji’s Compound, Alalubosa, Oko-olowo axis of the state capital.

The unidentified Magaji escaped the kidnapper’s attack while three other persons were seriously injured but one of the kidnappers was reportedly killed by members of the vigilante who rose to the occasion.

The corpse of the deceased was seen at the scene of the incident at the time of this report, though a police team has also visited the scene.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

He said, “A team of policemen are already at the scene, details later please.”