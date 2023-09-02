Researchers diagnose roundworm common to snakes in human brain

Stock

By Shola Ogundipe

Researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) and the Canberra Hospital have discovered the world’s first case of a new parasitic infection in humans, involving a live eight-centimetre roundworm from a carpet python in the brain of a 64-year-old Australian woman.

The Ophidascaris robertsi roundworm was pulled from the patient after brain surgery, still alive and wriggling.

It is suspected that juvenile larvae were also present in other organs in the woman’s body, including the lungs and liver.

Roundworms are incredibly resilient and can thrive in a wide range of environments. In humans, they can cause stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, appetite and weight loss, fever and tiredness.

The woman, from southeastern New South Wales, likely caught the roundworm after collecting a type of native grass, Warrigal greens, beside a lake near where she lived in which the python had shed the parasite via its feces.

Canberra Hospital’s Director of Clinical Microbiology and Associate Professor at the ANU Medical School, Karina Kennedy, said her symptoms first started in January 2021. She initially developed abdominal pain and diarrhea, followed by fever, cough and shortness of breath.

In retrospect, these symptoms were likely due to migration of roundworm larvae from the bowel and into other organs, such as the liver and the lungs. Respiratory samples and a lung biopsy were performed, but no parasites were identified in these specimens.

The world-first case highlighted the danger of diseases and infections passing from animals to humans, especially as we start to live more closely together and our habitats overlap more and more. The researchers’ findings have been described in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.