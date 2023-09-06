Reps summon ministers, AGF others over failure of mass transit scheme

By Gift Chapiodekina, ABUJA

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the failure of mass transit scheme in Nigeria has summoned the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun over the failure of the scheme.

Rep. Victor Ogene, the Chairman of the committee issue the summon in Abuja on Wednesday.

Others summoned include; the minister of Trade and Investment, Accountant General for the Federation, Head of Service of the Federation.

According to him, the committee decided to invite the ministers and others to supply it with requisite information regarding previous mass transit schemes in terms of disbursement.

He said the committee was yet to get the document required, saying sequel to that, the agencies were invited to appear before the committee in Sept. 11 and 12 at 11 a. m.

“Additionally, the clerk of this committee is to invite the Managing Director of the Infrastructure Bank to appear on the same day and time.

The chairman of the committee also asked the National Association of Road Transport Owners and the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria to appear before it.

H however warned those concerned not to treat the invitation with levity, adding that failure to come would incur the wrath of the lawmakers thereby invoking its legislative power.

“Let me warn that this invitation is not frivolous, this is an invitation extended to them by the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“And if for any reason, any of them fail to honour this invitation, we shall invoke the full power of this committee as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, ” he said.

The Abuja Investment Company Limited and National Union of Road Transport Worker had earlier appeared before the committee where they both made suggestions how to stop the recurring failure of the scheme.

He said in spite of strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the recess, members were able to make it, adding that it showed the determination of the committee

“We are determined to carry this assignment through and ensure that previous monies that have gone out to different private operators of mass transit schemes are recovered and properly accounted for.