Reps seat: Tribunal upholds Kofa’s election

By Bashir Bello

The National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano has on Wednesday upheld the victory of member representing Kiru/Bebeji House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa at the February 25th, 2023 general election.

The three Panel Judge presided over by Justice Ngozi Flora while delivering it judgment dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress, APC flag bearer, Muhammad Said Kiru on the ground that he failed to call cogent witnesses to prove disenfranchisement during the conduct of the election.

Justice Flora averred that the documents adduced before the Tribunal by both parties has indicated that the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP candidate, Kofa resigned his position as Executive Secretary of Federal Housing Authority, 30 days before the conduct of the Election against the assertion by the petitioner.

“The Petitioner has failed woefully to prove that there was Electoral malpractices and not in compliance with the provision of Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

“This Petitioner is hereby dismissed for lack of merit.

“The sum of N100,000 cost is awarded jointly and severally against the Petitioner in favour of Respondents,” Justice Flora however stated.