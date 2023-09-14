Reps Seat: Appeal Court’s verdict on Jama’are/Itas Gadau did not reflect justice — Jungudo

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Jama’are/Itas Gadau federal constituency in the 2023 general elections, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, has expressed grave disappointment over the recent judgment by the Appeal Court that overturned his victory at the Tribunal.

In a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, he declared, “I have lost confidence in the judiciary.”

The PDP candidate was particularly vexed over the court’s demand for him to provide two sets of documents — the original and alleged forged certificates.

This requirement was in response to claims by his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bala Rabilu Kashiru, that Mohammed had forged his qualifications to run in the 2023 election.

“This is in clear violation of a plethora of Supreme Court decisions that state the only evidence to prove certificate forgery is a disclaimer or report from the institution purported to have issued it,” Mohammed pointed out.

Furthermore, he stressed that Kashiru was not a student of the institution mentioned—Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi—therefore, could not have graduated from it.

Mohammed expressed dismay at the court’s refusal to consider this evidence in its decision.

The Election Petition Tribunal for National Assembly and State House of Assembly for Bauchi State initially upheld Mohammed’s petition as the duly elected Member for the House of Representatives, representing Jama’are/Itas Gadau federal constituency.

The tribunal declared, “The petitioner who scored the next majority number of valid votes is declared as duly elected pursuant to Sections 136 (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.”

However, the APC appealed the judgment, leading to the recent decision by a three-member panel led by Justice Lawal Shuaibu, who ruled that “the return of the 1st Respondent is hereby nullified.”

Mohammed, in his remarks, declared that the Appeal Court’s judgment did not reflect justice.

The PDP candidate’s loss and subsequent criticism cast a spotlight on the Nigerian judiciary system, prompting further discussions on the credibility of election processes in the country.