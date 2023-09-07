Reps condemn murder of FUOYE student

By Gift Chapiodekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives have condemned the brutal murder of a student of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah.

This was contained in statement signed by the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon Akin Rotimi representing Ekiti North (1) (Ikole/Oye) federal constituency.

Recall that Modupe, a 200 level student of the institution had gone to study in the evening of September 4, and was reported missing on the same day. She was subsequently found dead in a shallow grave on September 6.

Rotimi further called on the Government of Ekiti state, relevant security agencies, and stakeholders in the community to collaborate to fish out the culprits and bring them to book.

“We owe it to the memory of late Modupe, to ensure our students, and indeed all residents in our communities are safe and secure as they go about their legitimate activities.”

The lawmaker further encouraged anyone with useful information related to this case to contact the Nigeria Police Force, to assist in their investigations.

“It is through the collective efforts of the community that justice can be swiftly served and a sense of security restored.”, he said.