Reps boiling as NDDC contractor gets N1.6bn mobilisation, abandons A’Ibom project

…Task NDDC to ensure contractor completes project or returns the mobilisation

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

THE House of Representatives has tasked the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to immediately complete the shore protection and other projects the commission abandoned within Eket/ONNA/Esit-Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom state.

The House was livid during Tuesday’s plenary when Member representing Eket/ONNA/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency, Okpolupm Etteh, in a motion he moved, narrated how the contractor had abandoned the shore protection project with only 8% job done after allegedly collecting 50% mobilisation.

Hon Etteh told colleagues, “Contract for Shore Protection works in Ibeno Local Government Area was awarded 2006 to Smith Engineering Company Limited at N3,287,787,000.00 for which N1,643,893,500.00, half of the contract sum, had been paid before the company mobilised to the site.

“After receiving 50% of the contract sum, the contractor has only achieved 8% completion and abandoned the project, having mobilized only a few materials to site at Upenekang. No one knows whereabouts of the contractor at this moment.”

The House in a resolution, mandated NDDC “To assess the level of work done by Smith Engineering Company Limited from 2006 to date and carry out same assessment on all other abandoned projects across the Constituency.

“Also, NDDC to either compel the company to immediately return to site or take all necessary action to recover the mobilisation paid to the contractor and the contract re-awarded to a competent contractor.

“Demand a comprehensive list of abandoned projects across the Constituency, ensure thorough investigation as to why most of the projects are abandoned and report back within four weeks for further legislative actions.”

Hon Etteh had explained that the scope of the shore protection contract was to cover the shorelines spanning Upenekang, Iwuoachang, Okorutip, Odoro-Ikot, Iwuo-Okpom, Mkpanak and Itak Abasi communities in Ibeno Local Government Area.

“With many of the villages in Ibeno locality lying at the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, to protect them against constant threat of ocean surge, it is recommended that setbacks like dykes and other control measures be established around the communities most prone, which is what the shore protection project was to achieve”, Etteh emphasised.