Repentant Boko Haram member kills wife over alleged infidelity

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A repentant Boko Haram member, Musa Dauda has killed his wife for allegedly engaging in extra-marital affairs with a farmer in Borno state.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sani Shatambaya in a statement on Friday.

Shatambaya said, “On 17/09/2023 at about 1225hrs the police operatives of the command received information from one Uwani Bello and Nura Mohammed that they visited a farm and discovered a lifeless body of Hafsat Musa half buried in the ground.

“That on 12/9/2023 at about 1330hrs one Musa Dauda a repentant Boko Haram terrorist of Dala Area Maiduguri invited his divorced wife, one Hafsat Musa age 45yrs of the same address to meet him in her farm situated inside Mohammed Goni stadium BULUMKUTU Area, since then Hafsat Musa did not return back home neither was she seen again.

“The case was not reported to the police in time until a few days when a decomposed corpse was discovered by the relatives of the deceased at the farm, and police detective immediately swung into action and visited the scene, photographed the body and other evidence were gathered, the scene secured and the corpse later evacuated to Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital for autopsy.

“Effort was intensified to arrest the prime suspect Musa Dauda who is said to be her former husband and had disappeared and was declared wanted by the Police.

“On 21/09/2023 at about 1715hrs based on credible information, the suspect was arrested around the Gadabul area of Dala Lawanti Maiduguri by the police.

“The suspect confessed to the commission of the offense (killing of his divorced wife, Hafsat Musa) that he met her with somebody on the said farm and he suddenly hit her with a hoe on the head where she slumped and became unconscious. He subsequently buried her in the said farm and ran away.

“The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID has commenced a diligent investigation and the suspect will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution.” The statement concluded.