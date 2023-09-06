Rep Benson hails Tinubu’s victory at election tribunal

Hon. Babajimi Benson, the member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Hon. Benson who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, said the court verdict has further legitimized President Tinubu’s win at the last presidential poll.

A five-member panel of the tribunal on Wednesday affirmed the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 election.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively, had filed petitions against Tinubu’s victory.

In a statement signed by his Media Office, Hon. Benson said the verdict was a victory for democracy and Nigerians who overwhelmingly voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that this has reinforced the popular mandate of the joint ticket of Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The lawyer noted that the country’s electoral process is making steady progress and deserves the appreciation and support of all citizens.

On his part, Hon. Benson pledged to continue to use the instrumentality of the legislature to make a positive impact on the nation as he has done in the past.

As House Committee Chairman on Defence, he assured that he would introduce more bills and motions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of security agents in the fight against insecurity.

“I applaud the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for upholding the victory of our President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our Vice President, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, at the 2023 presidential polls,” Benson said.

“I also congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on its vindication by this well-thought-out landmark judgment. It shows that indeed progress has been made.

“Our judiciary again rose to the occasion despite the intimidation. Also, we can see that our country’s electoral process is making steady progress and deserves the appreciation and support of all citizens.

“President Tinubu’s victory was never in doubt. He was the overwhelming choice of Nigerians and what the judiciary has done is to set a seal on it. My constituents are happy that this era of renewed hope will continue.

“Therefore, I wish to call on all Nigerians to support this administration. Romans 13:1 says: ‘Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.'”