Renowned transformational coach, Ayo Lawrence, embodies empowerment, excellence

Ayo Lawrence, acclaimed as the “Queen of Premium Family Life Practice” and recognized as a beacon of empowerment, has captivated the world with her exceptional ability to transform lives and organizations. A seasoned practitioner in people and systems organization, Ayo Lawrence is celebrated for her adept problem-solving skills, which lay the foundation for personal and organizational contentment.

Ayo’s journey into the realm of people and systems organization is rooted in her early passion for family and the home front. Her innate inclination for counseling using native intelligence eventually led her to make a pivotal decision in January 2018 — to pursue a certification in Family Systems Engineering. This deliberate choice exposed her to new avenues for working with individuals through coaching, therapy, and strategic interventions, shaping her into the Transformational Coach she is today.

Ayo Lawrence reflects on her journey: “I found out early I was interested in the family, passionate about the home front. I have always counseled using native intelligence. But in January 2018, I decided to take a certification in Family Systems Engineering, and this exposed me to working with individuals using coaching, therapy, and strategy.”

In her work, Ayo harnesses the power of NeuroLinguistic Programming (NLP) and Emotional Intelligence (EI) to guide her clients towards clarity, healing, and balanced living. NLP, a system of alternative therapy, serves as a tool for self-awareness and effective communication, enabling individuals to modify their patterns of mental and emotional behavior. Emotional Intelligence, a cornerstone of personal and professional success, equips individuals with the ability to be aware of, control, and express their emotions, while navigating interpersonal relationships with judiciousness and empathy. By deploying these two powerful tools, Ayo ensures her clients receive comprehensive support on their transformative journey.

Ayo Lawrence elaborates on her approach: “It is important we look at what NLP and Emotional Intelligence are. NLP is a system of alternative therapy intended to educate people in self-awareness and effective communication, and to model and change their patterns of mental and emotional behavior. Emotional Intelligence is the capacity to be aware of, control, and express one’s emotions, and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and empathetically. It is the key to both personal and professional success. With these understandings, deploying these two tools ensures our clients are well supported.”

Ayo’s commitment to empowering individuals extends to her role as a Certified Mediator with specialization in Family Mediation from the International Mediation Campus in Germany. In this capacity, she has facilitated impactful mediation experiences, including one involving a couple on the verge of separation. Ayo’s intervention guided them towards making an informed decision to work on their relationship, resulting in a positive outcome.

Beyond her direct practice, Ayo plays instrumental roles as a Board of Trustees/Executive member in esteemed organizations such as GrandCoeur Empowerment Initiative, RareBreedMen Scotland UK, and The Praying Hannah’s Ministry. Her influence also extends to her position in the Management Team of The Institute of Family Life Engineering and Development.

As the Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Lead Consultant at EL-CUBED International Limited, Ayo’s visionary leadership spans over two decades. Her remarkable journey encompasses expertise in Operations and Administration Management, Process Improvement, Financial Stewardship, Customer Relationship Management, Team Leadership, and Development across individual and corporate contexts, both nationally and internationally.

Ayo’s multifaceted character shines through her role as the host of the Balanced ME™ Show, where she explores themes of Love, Life, and everything in-between. The show features segments such as “Visit to the Bloom Lounge,” “Evening of Gists,” “Relationship Insight and Knowledge Sharing with The Queen,” and “Q&A with The Queen and Friends.”

In the digital realm, Ayo’s impact extends through the Balanced ME™ Toolbox App, accessible on both Playstore and Appstore. She also leads as the Convener of Hannah’s Conference and is the visionary Founder of GrandCoeur Empowerment Initiative.

Despite her many achievements, Ayo remains devoted to her family. Her commitment to nurturing the next generation for life and leadership drives her mission to create a lasting impact in their spheres of influence. Ayo’s personal philosophy is rooted in the pursuit of a life filled with multifaceted impact, leaving an indelible mark on the tapestry of time.

Ayo Lawrence shares her perspective: “My journey stands as a testament to the profound influence one can wield when guided by unwavering passion, wisdom, and a commitment to transformative change.”

Ayo Lawrence, a remarkable luminary, is married to Oluwafemi Bernard, and their union is blessed with three remarkable trailblazers.