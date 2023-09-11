Renew Tantita’s pipeline security contract — Arewa group begs Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele

A group under the auspices of the Northern Peoples Forum also known as Qungiyar Mutanen Arewa has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant an extension to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a company owned by former militant leaders, Government Ekpemupolo fondly known as Tompolo for the protection of oil pipelines in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

The group led by its national chairman, Alhaji Saidu Bello and Secretary, Comrade Saad BelImade made the plea at a press conference held in Kano over the weekend.

This is just as the group slammed the Nigerian Navy for what it called its less than average performance in the task of providing marine security in the region.

They said, “The President should follow the path of patriotism evinced in a government that rewards diligence and hard work by directing the extension of the contract term of Messrs Tantita Security Services Limited which has ostensibly tilted the scale and has worked tirelessly to ensure crude oil production levels are optimized.

“We are constrained to air our worries because by implication, any circumstance under which the main source of the Nigerian economy is affected upsets not only the Nigerian state but several ancillary units and services in the macro economic environment that are dependent on positive numbers from the Nigerian economy,” Bello said on behalf of the group.

The group noted that ever since Tantita Security Services Limited came on board, there has been noticeable appreciation in production numbers as the NNPCL has recovered from an all-time low production output of less than 1m barrel per day prior to signing a contract with Messrs Tantita to a daily average of 1.47m barrels per day.

This the group said was as a result of the opening up of previously abandoned oil wells and surface facilities as well as the stemming down of illegal artesanal activities that have been the mainstay of oil thieves dotting everywhere in the Niger Delta swamps.

They further chided the Nigeria Navy over a recent arrest it carried out against some Tantita personnel namely, Asonja Goddey, Obajimi Oluwaseyifunmi, Awolowo Aribo, and Oluwadaisi Balogun, and wondered what had become of the existing inter agency security collaboration and coordination council.

To this end, the group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to immediately call the Nigerian Navy segment that appears to have lost its focus in the oil river, to order.