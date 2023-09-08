Subsidy removal, forex liberalisation ‘ll bring prosperity, Tinubu insists

Tinubu

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has insisted that his administration’s policies including the removal of fuel subsidy and liberalization of the foreign exchange rate among others, are aimed at repositioning the country for economic prosperity and inclusive growth.

The President made this known just as he said he is seriously concerned about the rising spate of democratic recession in West Africa noting that as the current chair of ECOWAS he will do all that is necessary and sufficient to arrest the drift towards authoritarian rule in our region.

“I have taken some essential policy steps such as the removal of fuel subsidy and liberalization of the foreign exchange rate among others, to reposition the Nigerian economy for prosperity and inclusive growth.

“I am convinced that even though these are not populist pathways to recovery and prosperity, they will surely bring hope and succour to majority of our people in the long run” he said.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Course 31 Participants of the National Defence College, Nigeria on Friday in Abuja, the President said, “Since I assumed office, I have engaged critical and relevant stakeholders to stem the tide of insecurity in the country and recalibrate the Nigerian economy.

“I am proud to say that our efforts are making our nation safer and very soon our economy will rebound to a prosperous level that will address endemic poverty, unemployment and socio-economic inequality.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Tinubu also explained why he appointed new CDS and Service Chiefs saying, “I rejigged the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Police among others, to usher in fresh perspective to dealing with our security challenges.

“You cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different outcome. I urge you graduands of Course 31 to go back to your services and agencies and align with the vision of the new leadership

“Much has been given to you in this College and much is expected of you in the field. It is my expectation that I will have you on board to birth the new Nigeria of our collective dream.

He continued, “Our dear country is faced with a plethora of challenges including insecurity, socio-economic hiccups, climate change and migrationry issues-the so-called “Japa syndrome”.

“We are confronted by systemic corruption, crude oil theft, reduced national productivity, weak infrastructure, weak revenue base, rising domestic and external debts among others.

“These challenges demand creative and purpose driven leadership to mitigate. Since coming into office, I have rolled up my sleeves to confront and address them frontally and we shall overcome,

“I must admit that these challenges would require the deployment of the knowledge and insight you have acquired from this College

“It is my hope and expectation that you all will rise to the occasion with me to bring to our people, the renewed hope that we promised them during our electioneering campaign.

“I have pledged to provide effective and creative leadership for our people in this trying moment and will not renege on offering good governance as a panacea for security and developmental challenges confronting us.

Furthermore he said, “This graduating Course 31 is entering into a regional and global strategic environment that is more volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous than when they reported for the course last year.

‘Global economic uncertainty, the war in Ukraine, the disruptive effects of emerging technologies, cyberspace threats and resurgence of unconstitutional change of government in our sub-region are realities we expect you to help us build resilience against.

“I am particularly concerned about the rising spate of democratic recession in West Africa. For over three decades, I have been in the frontline promoting the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria and Africa and I will continue to support and work for a deepened democratic society

“As the current chair of ECOWAS we will do all that is necessary and sufficient to arrest the drift towards authoritarian rule in our region. I trust that you will bring your experience to bear in helping with building stronger resilience and mitigation to all these challenges.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I am banking on you to provide creative leadership solutions towards addressing these national, regional and global challenges.

“Graduating participants, you have been equipped to lead and shine the light of strategic leadership to your world. You have been furnished with the resources to take strategic decisions.

On the graduation, he said, “This is one of my most cherished engagements since I assumed office as President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on 29th May 2023.

“With all sense of responsibility and sincerity, the Armed Forces of Nigeria represents one of the finest institutions we can be proud of as a nation and under my watch, I will continue to appreciate the sacrifices and patriotism of our gallant men and women in this noble profession.

“As such, I will continue to do everything within my constitutional powers to ensure that the Nigerian military is well resourced and fit for purpose

He congratulated the Commandant and the College management team for working so hard to groom and empower “this crop of strategic leaders for the Armed Forces, Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government as well as for all the countries represented on the course.

“We are very proud of the work you do here and recognize the top quality of human capital development laboratory that this institution has become, not just for Nigeria but also outside the shores of this nation

“Today’s graduation ceremony, which is the 31” in the annals of the College, further entrenches the reputation of the College in the minds of the world as a centre of excellence in strategic level leadership training

“The over three decades of national investment in the College continues to yield handsome dividends for our Armed Forces, relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies and participating countries by building strategic human capacity for national security and development in Nigeria and beyond.

“It is gratifying to note that the College continues to produce military and civilian leaders who are intellectually sound, courageous, patriotic and of high integrity.

“I was intimated that the theme upon which the National Defence College Course 31 anchored was; “Building Resilience for National Security and Development. I have no doubt that the graduates of Course 31 would bring the knowledge, expertise and skill sets acquired during the course to bear in finding solutions to our security and developmental challenges in the future.

In his welcome remarks, the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral OM Olotu said a total of 113 participants are graduating from Course 31 of the college.

The comprise 29 officers of the Nigerian Army, 22 officers of the Nigerian Navy, 5 officers of the Nigerian Airforce, 6 officers of the Nigerian Police Force, 20 participants from ministries, departments and agencies of government and 20 international participants.

Present at the graduation ceremony were the Minister of State, Defence, Mohammed Matawalle, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, CNS, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.