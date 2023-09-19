Remilekun’s death: NIDCOM petitions Egyptair, demands immediate justice

By Prince Okafor

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has petitioned Egyptair management, demanding justice over the circumstance surrounding the death of Remilekun Meshioye abroad.

This is coming on the heels of the airline’s non-responsiveness despite calls from family, and Nigerians.

It would be recalled that Ms. Remilekun died aboard Egypt Air enroute Cairo from Lagos last week.

A development which the family suspected the airline for being complicit in the death of their daughter, demanding that the airline returns her body to Nigeria at their own expense.

Mrs Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, the elder sister of Remilekun, based in Leeds, United Kingdom, who spoke on behalf of the family, accused Egypt Air of not informing them of Remilekun’s death but instead took her to a hospital in Cairo.

The family also requested for all her belongings and documents in the possession of Egypt Air, including the CCTV footage in the plane and at the airport.

However, in a letter signed by Dabiri-Erewa, and addressed to the airline’s General Manager, Mr Majdi Al Aridi, she described the sudden death of Remilekun as sad and painful.

Dabiri-Erewa in the petition stated that Remilekuni’s case was drawn to the attention of NIDCOM in a petition sent by Mrs Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, her elder sister based in Uk on behalf of the Family to the Commission.

She said that since the death of Remilekun aboard the airline from Lagos to Cairo, the Management of the Egyptair has not deemed it fit to contact any member of the family nor her next of kin as contained in her particulars before boarding the aircraft.

“It is surprising that Egyptair management has not deemed it fit to contact any members of Remilekun family to break the sad news to them nor condole with them. It has not responded as well to NIDCOM petition since Wednesday Sept. 13, 2023.

“On behalf of the family and the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Commission is demanding for full disclosure that led to the sudden death of Ms. Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye aboard Egyptair on that fateful day.”

Dabiri-Erewa, who has since condoled with the family and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, assured them that justice will be served in memory of Remilekun.

Remilekun, 41, who was billed for London to resume for her studies, was said to have left Lagos for London onboard Egypt Air MS 876 flight to Cairo on Monday Sept. 4, via Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, but allegedly took ill on board and brought out dead from the aircraft at Cairo International Airport.

The family , according to Mrs Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, said the Airline didn’t inform them, but rather they got a message from the Nigeria consular office in Cairo informing them of her death on board the flight. “Please we need to know what exactly happened to Remilekun and how to get her corpse back to Nigeria for a peaceful burial as well as all her belongings in the custody of the airline,”.