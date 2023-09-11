Regionalism panacea for Nigeria’s unity, rapid devt — VOR

Nigerian Flag

By Dapo Akinrefon

A non-governmental organization, Voice of Reason, VOR, weekend, insisted that returning Nigeria to regionalism, as practised in the First Republic, will foster greater unity and accelerate development in the country.

VOR’s Assistant Secretary, Mr Kamar Raji, in a chat with newsmen to a lecture with the theme ‘Southwest Regional Integration’ said the event is in memory of the late convener, Prince Olagoke Omisore, who died in 2018.

Noting that whatever rejigging that is done, must be such that each region will have its constitution, Raji said: “This is why we are advocating for a return to the 1963 kind of constitutional arrangement. Of course, we do not have to resuscitate the 1963 Constitution wholesale. We can rejig it to suit the present needs.

“Nigeria is a large country with diverse cultures, traditions and languages. The culture in the north is different from the culture in the west; that of the South-West is different from that of the South-East. Attempts to force these diverse people to act the same way have contributed in no small measure to most of the socio-political problems that we have been having over the years. Until we realize this fact and deal with it appropriately, we may be moving in circles in terms of how our numerous problems can be solved.”