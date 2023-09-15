Regina Pacis Onitsha embarks on academic visit to Oxford Royale Academy

By Charles Igwe

In a noteworthy development, Regina Pacis School, Onitsha, recently found itself in the international spotlight with an invitation from the prestigious Oxford Royale Academy to participate in their 2023 summer programme games in the United Kingdom.

During this enlightening Academic Visit, participating students were afforded the rare privilege of immersing themselves in the day-to-day life and experiences of a typical Oxford student.

This encompassed a comprehensive spectrum of activities, ranging from academic curricula to co-curricular and extra-curricular pursuits that would have been part of their journey in the full-fledged summer program.

Additionally, the students were seamlessly introduced to various high schools in the United Kingdom, catering specifically to students aged 11 to 18.

This interactive exchange allowed for valuable insights into diverse learning patterns and schedules, bridging the gap between their own institution, Regina Pacis School, and these international counterparts.

To ensure a well-rounded experience, the academic tour also featured visits to some of London’s most iconic historical sites. These included Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, the Natural History Museum, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Stamford Bridge, and other cultural landmarks.

Undoubtedly, this experience left an indelible mark on the participating students. It enriched them not only academically but also socially and in various other dimensions, as vividly depicted in the accompanying pictures.

Regina Pacis School extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Almighty for the privilege of being selected for this prestigious opportunity. Special commendation is directed towards the school’s Proprietor, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Valerian Maduka Okeke, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha.

Furthermore, the manager, Rev. Fr Melvin Jerome Obiekezie expresses profound appreciation to his dedicated teaching staff, supportive parents, and guardians, who have consistently offered unwavering support and prayers.

Regina Pacis School remains resolute in its commitment to seeking further opportunities to foster comprehensive excellence among its students across all spheres of life.

The archdiocese of Onitsha continues to excel in various spheres and sectors of human development, drawing acclaim nationwide and beyond.