‘Reducing poverty requires holistic approach’, say UNILAG dons at China Forum

By Adesina Wahab

Scholars from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, were among scholars from many parts of the world that took part in the China Forum hosted by the China-Africa Institute with the theme “Achievements in Economic, Social and Cultural Development of Xizang in the New Era”.

The event had in attendance scholars drawn from universities in Sierra Leone, South Africa and business concerns from many parts of the world.

The Vice President of the China-Africa Research Institute, Beijing, Prof. Wang Xiaoming, who presided over the forum, observed that the central government, through President Xi Jinping, attached great importance to Tibet work to achieve all-round progress and historic achievements.

He stated that Tibet in recent times has enjoyed political and social stability, economic development, ethnic unity, religious harmony, solid border defense, and people living and working in peace and contentment.

Linzhi was chosen as the main venue for this year’s “China Forum” because Linzhi’s modernization is the epitome of Tibet’s modernization.

Speaking at the event, the team from UNILAG made contributions on various ways poverty can be reduced.

Dr Oluseye Ajuwon, Economics Department, UNILAG, observed that reducing poverty required a holistic approach that includes culture and cultural heritage “because it has a way of determining productivity. Education is also a major factor, not just any education but education that will produce a tangible output.”

Dr. Ayodele Shittu suggested that government should prioritize socio-economic policies; support local knowledge creation; promote tourism, while ensuring sustainable local ecosystem as strategies to alleviate poverty. Dr. Adetoro Banwo posited that government could eradicate poverty by championing educational and infrastructural investment, innovative practices and developing the culture industry.

Xu Wuda, Deputy Director of the Institute of Rural Economics, Academy of Social Sciences of the Tibet Autonomous Region, summarized China’s experience in eradicating absolute poverty in extremely high-altitude areas.

He pointed out that in the practice of poverty alleviation in Tibet, it closely integrated the actual situation of Tibet and comprehensively implemented the targeted poverty alleviation strategy to achieve “six precision” of support objects, project arrangements, fund use, measures to households, dispatching people to villages, and poverty alleviation results.

Qin Songmao, Deputy Mayor of the Linzhi Municipal People’s Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region, introduced in detail the historic achievements of Linzhi’s economy, transportation, people’s livelihood, ecology, tourism, poverty alleviation and other undertakings under the title “Successful Practice of Linzhi City’s Modernization Construction in the New Era.”

“Today, Linzhi’s economy is developing rapidly, transportation is more convenient, people’s livelihood is generally improved, the ecology is more beautiful, and tourism has been fully restored.”

Associate researcher Li Wengang, Director of the Ethnic and Religious Research Office of the China Institute of African Studies, took Motuo County in Linzhi as a case study and focused on the inheritance and development of traditional ethnic culture of the Monba and Lhoba ethnic groups with relatively small populations in China.

In conclusion, the scholars hailed the Chinese poverty alleviation policies which are fully centered around the people through rural revitalization strategies with a focus in five key areas: industry development, human capital, culture, ecological environment and local governance.