Redouble efforts to forestall labour strike, Okei-Odumakin tells FG

The President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts to halt the looming industrial action by labour unions.

Okei-Odumakin, who made the call in an interview with NAN on Saturday in Lagos, urged the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to engage organised labour in time to forestall the strike.

The human rights activist charged the federal government to step up engagements with the labour unions to reach a favourable conclusion that would be beneficial to Nigerians.

“Strike is a strategy of the working class to further engage the government when consultation fails.

“It is of utmost importance to pay attention to organised labour at a time like this.

“Agreements must not only be honoured but honoured in good time.

“Therefore, government must honour her agreement with the labour union to forestall a strike action,” Okei-Odumakin said.

She, however, urged the people to be calm in spite of extreme provocation and harsh economic conditions faced.

NAN recalls that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), at the end of their joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, declared an indefinite strike with effect from Oct. 3.

The strike is to protest the alleged failure of the Federal Government to provide post-subsidy palliatives for workers and implement policies that could alleviate the sufferings of the masses after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

NAN also recalls that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Simon Lalong, had appealed to labour to shelve the strike.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the ministry, Mr Olajide Oshundu, on Tuesday, the minister said the government was determined to address the issues.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday pleaded with the unions to halt the proposed strike, saying the action would aggravate the current economic challenges facing the country.

He said the House would mediate between them and the federal government to fast-track an agreement.