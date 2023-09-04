Red-hot Boniface nominated for Bundesliga Rookie of the Month

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface has been nominated for the Bundesliga Rookie award for the month of August.

The Bayern Leverkusen hotshot was nominated alongside Leipzig’s Xavi Simon and Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu who is also a Nigerian-born goalkeeper.

Boniface has been superb for Bayern Leverkusen after he joined from Belgian Pro League Union St.Gilliose this summer.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in two outings for Bayern Leverkusen in this month of August.

Boniface recently got a call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of their 2023 AFCON qualifier clash against Sao Tome and Principe.