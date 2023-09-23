Record-setting Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Bochum

Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane (L) and Bochum’s Ukrainian defender #20 Ivan Ordets vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between 1. FC Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum in Munich, southern Germany, on September 23, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO – DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Harry Kane on Saturday bettered a record first set by legendary German striker Gerd Mueller when he hit a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of Bochum which took the champions back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Kane scored once in the first half and twice in the second.

With six goals in five games, the England captain now has more goals in his first five league matches than any other player in Bayern’s history, beating the mark of Mueller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandzukic (2012) who all scored five times in their first five games for the club.

Bayern have also beaten Bochum 7-0 in three of their past five fixtures.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt, Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel — again from the bench — also got on the scoresheet.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern, who conceded two goals late in Wednesday’s 4-3 home win over Manchester United in the Champions League, kept a clean sheet for just the second time this season from seven matches.

Bochum remain winless.

Borussia Dortmund overcame a dogged Wolfsburg at home, winning 1-0 thanks to a late goal from veteran forward Marco Reus.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic rejigged his midfield after Tuesday’s poor performance in a 2-0 loss away at Paris Saint-Germain, with Reus celebrating victory on his first start of the season while captain Emre Can was pushed to the bench.

Reus continued his habit of being the first to score in a match, with 62 of his 116 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund being the opener.

RB Leipzig continued their winning ways this season, a late Timo Werner goal giving them a 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The win, Leipzig’s sixth from seven matches in all competitions this season, helped them climb back into the top four.

Union Berlin’s midweek exertions at Real Madrid, their debut Champions League fixture, took their toll as they went down 2-0 to Hoffenheim in the German capital.

Union had fought hard in Madrid, the score 0-0 until an injury-time strike from former Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham saw Real snatch the three points in the Champions League clash.

Union fell behind early on Saturday, Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci giving away a penalty which Andrej Kramaric converted, before Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier added another in the first half.

Elsewhere, a 10-man Augsburg picked up their first league victory this season, coming from behind to beat Mainz 2-1 at home.

In Saturday’s late game, Werder Bremen host winless Cologne.