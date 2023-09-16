Record-breaking 9 kilo onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show

Grower Gareth Griffin poses for a photograph with his world record breaking heaviest Onion, weighing 8.97kg, entered in the giant vegetable competition on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show held at Newby Hall country house, near Ripon, northern England, on September 15, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

A record-breaking giant onion weighing almost 9kg has been displayed at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in northern England.

The vegetable, owned by Gareth Griffin, weighs 8.97kg and was displayed at the flower show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Colossal cabbages, marrows, and beetroots were among the vegetables judged during the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition at the flower show.

Paul Proud’s cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot, and cucumber emerged triumphant in their respective categories.

Chris Parish took home a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102kg.

The Harrogate Flower Show runs twice a year, in April and September.

This autumn’s flower show featured The Blooms Of Deception, a display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie’s tales of intrigue and suspense, as the show fell on the British author’s birthday.

The show takes place on Sept. 15-17 and up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend. (PA Media/dpa/NAN)