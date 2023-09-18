Record Breaker, Hilda Baci bags Brand Ambassador

By Ayo Onikoyi

Aspira Nigeria Limited, a trailblazer in innovative cleaning solutions, proudly announces the signing of renowned culinary maestro, Hilda Baci as their brand ambassador for Viva Detergent and Dishwashing Liquid. This exciting collaboration brings together the unmatched cleaning power of VIVA and Hilda’s exceptional expertise in the culinary world.

Hilda Baci has earned global acclaim for her culinary prowess, pushing the boundaries of taste, creativity, and technique. Her dedication to excellence, innovative approach, and journey to becoming a Guinness World Record holder have inspired many, making her partnership with VIVA a natural fit. Just as Hilda breaks records, Aspira’s flagship brand, Viva, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cleaning innovation, setting new standards for spotless perfection.

Lynda Aguocha, Aspira’s Advertising Head, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Hilda Baci is an inspiration to many and a representation of excellence in her craft. Her partnership with Aspira brings together two forces committed to excellence. Just as Hilda’s dishes leave a lasting impression, our detergent and dishwashing liquid ensures our customers receive the same level of excellent result.”

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Hilda Baci to the Aspira family,” said Santhosh Kumar Nair, Chief Marketing Officer of Aspira. “Hilda’s journey from culinary enthusiast to Guinness World Record holder resonates with our brand’s ethos of embracing excellence in every endeavor. This partnership is a celebration of excellence and innovation.”

As a brand ambassador, Hilda Baci will collaborate with Aspira on various initiatives that showcases the effectiveness of Viva Dishwashing liquid and Detergent both in the culinary realm and in everyday life. Her journey as a culinary artist mirrors the transformative effect of VIVA products, where exceptional results are achieved through dedication and innovation.

The partnership between Hilda Baci and Aspira is poised to inspire individuals to pursue excellence in every facet of their lives.

About Aspira Nig. Ltd

Aspira Nigeria, estd. in 2009, is part of Lee Group of Companies, and is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of Laundry Care, Hygiene & Personal Care, and Dental Care products in Nigeria. Aspira is the brain behind the local production of various leading brands such as Viva Plus, Siri, Oracare, Fizz, Sabil, Family Care, Baby & Me, Chic, Manuka and MP3. Aspira will be soon launching antiseptic soaps, hand wash, floor cleaners and various other product categories into the Nigerian market.

Aspira Nigeria headquarters is based in Kano State, having their major offices in Lagos and Abuja.