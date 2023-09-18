Reconstruction of failed federal roads’ll mean a lot to Deltans — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Monday, told the federal government that the accomplishment of the task of reconstructing its failed roads in the state would mean a lot to the socio-economic lives of the people.

Speaking when the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi paid a visit to the state to inspect failed federal roads, Oborevwori, noted

reiterated that good roads were very important to the socio-economic lives of the people.

Some of the roads inspected included the East-West Road (the boundary between Edo and Delta), Sapele/Agbor Road and NPA Road.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Governor expressed optimism that with the track records of

Umahi as the Governor of Ebonyi State, federal roads, especially those in Delta State would be fixed.

He said: “Your inspection of the roads by personally driving through them is the only way that I am sure you and the federal government will appreciate their importance.

“When I was informed that you are coming from Edo State to Delta State with a view of coming to inspect the federal roads, I was happy; happy in the sense that you have been tested, we have seen your handwork when you were the Governor of Ebonyi State in the area of road construction and we are happy that you are here.

“So, we have no fear, and have no doubt that you will ensure the construction of these roads to the satisfaction of Nigerians and to us here in Delta State, we were very happy that you were appointed as the Minister of Works.

“We want to assure you that, Delta State will give you all the cooperation and support that you need to accomplish this task.”

Inspecting the roads, Umahi lamented the state of East/West road, saying, “Mr. President asked me to come and inspect the roads and see the immediate relief we can give the people while major construction will start soon.”