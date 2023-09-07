Recent attacks won’t stop us from crushing terrorists — Gov Radda

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has declared that his administration would never engage in negotiations with terrorists or pay ransoms to secure the release of abductees. He expressed concerns that yielding to such demands could lead to further kidnappings.

“We will never negotiate with terrorists, no matter what they do, neither will we pay them to release victims abducted. If we continue to pay ransom, we don’t know how many more people they will kidnap. They may kidnap all of us, believing that the government will pay ransom,” Radda said.

However, the Katsina Governor noted that the ongoing security hurdle posed by terrorist activities in the frontline LGAs of the state were straining government resources. Notably, he said the state government had allocated a substantial N7 billion for the acquisition of armoured vehicles and related equipment for use by security agencies to assist in combating terrorism effectively.

Nevertheless, Governor Radda stressed that while his administration wold refrain from paying ransom to terrorists for hostage release, its doors remained open to accepting individuals who sincerely renounce terrorism and criminal activities.

Governor Radda made the remark at a press briefing on Wednesday to mark the completion of his administration’s first 100 days in office.

The Katsina Governor also shed light on the financial challenges faced by the state government, including servicing debts inherited from the previous administration, with a monthly deduction of N1.5 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation. Besides, there are obligations to service local debts owed to contractors and other financial commitments.

Some of the achievement highlighted by Governor Radda in the first 100 days of his administration includes the recruitment and training of 1,500 youths into Katsina Community Watch Corps,

procurement and free distribution of 36,100 bags of maize and 40,000 bags of rice to alleviate the hardship resulting from the removal of fuel subsidies; the release of N600 million for the acquisition of 40 new buses for intracity and intercity transportation to ease movement; among several others.