Real Madrid hit with another blow as Arda Guler suffers injury relapse

Real Madrid’s injury woes continued on Tuesday after teenage sensation Arda Guler suffered a setback in his recovery from his pre-season meniscus injury.

The Turkish international was expected to make his debut for the Los Blancos on Wednesday against Las Palmas after returning to training following a lengthy span on the sidelines.

Guler would, however, now miss three to four weeks of action due to an injury to his left rectus femoris muscle.

Real Madrid, who edged arch-rivals Barcelona to the signing of the 18-year-old, are now hoping for a swift recovery as they look forward to seeing him back in action.

Guler’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of remarkable. He made his senior debut for Fenerbahce at the tender age of 16 in August 2021 during a Europa League qualifier.

The Turkish prodigy quickly established himself as a first-team regular during the 2021/22 season.