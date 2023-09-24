Raphael Akowe Foundation donates football kits to schools

The Raphael Akowe Foundation on Saturday September 16, 2023 distributed gift items like football kits, bicycles with helmets, school bags and jumpers to pupils and students of all the Primary and Secondary Schools in Ekpon and Ewossa Communities in the Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.



President of the Foundation, Chief Raphael Akowe said the donation was done to encourage them in sports as well as in education.



The ceremony took place at the Central Primary in Ekpon, Edo State.