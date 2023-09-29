Rainstorm destroys 15 houses, farmlands in Kogi community

At least 15 houses and several farmlands were reportedly destroyed by a rainstorm that wreaked havoc in Iyah Gbedde community in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident, which occurred between Tuesday and Thursday, also left the community town hall in ruins.

Dr Emmanuel Jeminiwa, National President, Iyah Gbede Development Association (IDA), who spoke to newsmen, described the incident as devastating and very unfortunate.

Jeminiwa, who could not provide figures of people and houses affected, explained that many families have been rendered homeless and helpless in view of the destruction on their houses.

“What’s more worrisome is that our food crops, such as yams, cassava, and maize, have been washed away by torrential rain that left us with no option.

“You know that Iyah Gbede is an agrarian community, hence the devastation to our crops. The disaster also affected our community township roads and rendered them impassable,” he lamented.

He added that farmers, who wanted to go and get some remnants from the affected farms, could not go because the bridge along their farms had been destroyed too.

He said that the people were in dire need of assistance, adding that the damage done was beyond what the community could handle.

The president, however, called on the federal and state governments to assist the community, as many of those affected were squatting with either friends or family members for convenience.

He specifically called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), corporate organisations, and spirited individuals to rescue the community.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Victor Omofeye, said that the government was aware of the incident.

He said the report of the unfortunate incident had reached his office and that adequate preparations were being made to ascertain the level of damage and see how victims could be assisted as expected.

The commissioner warned residents of the state to be vigilant and not to live around flood-prone areas so as not to be affected in view of NiMET’s early warning on the heaviness of this year’s rainfall and its devastating effects.