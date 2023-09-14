Radio host Real Skillz gives back to slum with ‘Makoko Ghetto Food Drive’

As the Lagos populace gears up excitedly for this year’s edition of ‘Media Play’, Max FM Lagos Radio host and popular music A&R Real Skillz leads Real Nation & Realzs Clan to Makoko Ghetto for Media Play 1.0 Ghetto Food Drive, the charity impact phase of Media Play 1.0.

Media Play 1.0 which happened on the Island axis of Lagos had four (4) media houses in Lagos coming together to play for memorable entertainment & a great cause.

The kick off edition which was won by defending champions Vybz FM also had Max FM Lagos, Soundcity Radio and Smooth FM as the four participating teams.

Also present were members of the general public, who came out excitedly to witness the event, as well as, interact with their favourite Media personalities and Music industry VIPs who graced the event.

After the presentation of the trophy to the champions, the event was crowned with a rousing closing performance by raving Mavin Records superstar Magixx.

Founded by Real Skillz, the aim and vision of Media Play is to bring the media & public together to enjoy a sphere of memorable entertainment and positivity with the impact goal of helping to raise funds for different charity causes at every edition of the event.

Speaking on the event, Skillz noted that edition 1.0 was directed to influence a food drive for the extremely poor and less privileged people living within the slums of Makoko in order to help bring some joy and hope to their doorsteps in the form of food distribution.

He stated, “As we get ready for the announcement of the media teams that will be playing at Media Play 2.0 and the excitement of the event, peep some of the pictures from the Ghetto food drive & distribution of food that happened at the Makoko slum community below.

“You can follow @MediaPlayNG on Instagram to reach out to be a part of this wonderful initiative in varying capacities. It is surely one commedable initiative worthy of everybody’s participation.”