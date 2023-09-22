Quramo Festival explores, harnesses power of words

Founder, QFEST, Gbemi Shasore (4th left), guests and judges, at the media briefing recently in Lagos.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Armed with the belief that the creative sector plays an integral role in the growth and development of a nation, the Quramo Festival of Words, QFEST 2023, is geared towards exploring the intricacies and potentials of words, especially as it relates to authors’ dividends.

Tagged: “Connecting the Dots”, the organisers of the event slated for October 4 to 8, and to be held at Eko Hotels and Suites, explained that the need to foster, and strengthen communication, enhance the distribution and merit of creative works were some of the reasons for hosting the festival.

At a press briefing recently in Lagos, the founder of QFEST, Gbemi Shasore who stated that the event is done in partnership with the Irish Consulate, reiterated that: “QFES is an annual literary and arts festival that attracts emerging and established creatives and literary enthusiasts. It is a fusion of various creative and intellectual expressions.

“The focus of the festival is to reiterate the power of words, which is the foremost medium of expression, and discover creative ways to harness that power. The festival will encourage human interaction, literary expression, and creative growth through collaboration and positive reinforcement. We are celebrating,

rediscovering and basking in the beauty of words!

“On the theme, “Connecting the Dots, was born out of the reality that it is easier to connect with the rest of the world from anywhere in Nigeria or Africa than it is to other Nigerian or African cities.

“It is time to initiate and strengthen communication, travel, and distribution networks within our country and continent so that our products and content can sell and succeed on its merit.

“This is a subject that brings opportunities for creatives and stakeholders in film, literature, theatre, and publishing among other players in the creative and media spaces to interact, identify, and explore likely collaborations across borders.

“QFEST attendees are guaranteed access to enriching book chats, masterclasses, expert-led panel sessions, spoken word poetry, stage plays, around fintech, culinary exports, African art history and

artificial intelligence, and a word slam contest tagged “ConneXion,” Shasore affirmed.

Meanwhile, the physical five-day celebration will feature 10 creative workshops, eight-panel discussions, four book/author chats, a word slam contest, a film screening, a stage play, Chrysalis Conversations with Kemi Ogunleye, a QConversation and the unveiling of the Quramo Writers’ Prize (QWP) 2023 winner.

There will also be appearances by the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria; Femi Odugbemi, Jude Idada; Morenike Olusanya; Yinka Davies, James Murua; the Director of Alliance Francaise Lagos. Others are Blessing Abeng; Wana Udobang; Dwin the Stoic, and brand showcases by RovingHeights Bookstores; Anfani Clothing; and Toriara Natural