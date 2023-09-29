Punish those caught collaborating with bandits, Northern Elders tell FG

By Fortune Eromosele

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has urged the federal government to punish those caught collaborating with bandits in the existing security system of the country.

The NEF in a statement Friday by its Director-General, Prof. Doknan DD Sheni, lamented over the recent kidnappings and killings in the country, and called on the federal, states and local governments to forge a strong collaboration aimed at creating a robust security system.

The statement read: “Nigerians in general and the people of Northern Nigeria in particular, have over the years, seen their lives and businesses cruelly ravaged by mounting insecurity, which is characterized by religious insurgencies, banditry, herders -farmers feuds and violent kidnappings.

“We strongly recommend that given the overwhelming cases of bad elements hibernating and nesting in the existing security system, there is an urgent need for government to, on a continuous basis, fish -out and administer severe punishment on all those caught red handed collaborating with the cowardly bandits and also criminally fostering their many nefarious kidnapping escapades in our peace -loving nation.

“The cumulative adverse effects of these societal ills on the relative state of stability, strong social cohesion and the future economic prosperity of the North, have been well documented elsewhere, to really belabour us here.

“Suffice it to say, that, while we in the NEF feel enormously encouraged by the good news of the recent timely rescue of some of the kidnapped Gusau girls by our gallant soldiers, notably following the order given by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we in NEF, shall remain unwavering in our determination to secure the release of all those still in captivity and the speedy return of peace and stability to the North and Nigeria as a whole.

“Towards this end, we wish to reaffirm our unqualified sympathy and shared concerns with the parents and families of the victims of this inhuman act.

“The Forum also calls on the federal, states and local governments to forge a strong collaboration aimed at creating a more holistic, robust and enduring security system which is anchored on activating local vigilance, empowerment and fair and effective service delivery to all citizens”.