Published text book: You ‘re fueling ethnic hatred against Ndigbo, IPOB tells Minister of Education

….gives FG 14 day to withdraw Fundamentals of Civic Education for Basic 8, JSS 2 from Nigeria’s education curriculum.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB has accused the Minister of Education of masterminding and fueling ethnic hatred against Ndigbo, by approving a book that is branding Ndigbo as invaders and trouble makers.

IPoB also kicked against labeling Ndigbo as invaders and trouble makers and gave the Federal Government of Nigeria 14 days to withdraw the book from Nigeria educational curriculum, or it will enforce its withdrawal from South East Schools.

The pro-Biafra group said that the book allegedly authored by Sola Akinyemi and approved by the Ministry of Education for Civic Education curriculum, titled “Fundamentals of Civic Education for Basic 8, JSS 2 was to brainwash Nigeria children against Ndigbo.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “IPoB condemns ethnic biased, hate based textbook in Civic Education and calls for its immediate removal from School curriculum or destruction” alleged that the book was meant to brain wash Nigeria’s children against Ndigbo.

IPoB”s statement read, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, ably led by our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, condemn in totality the false history labeling Ndigbo as invaders and trouble makers in a book authored by Sola Akinyemi, titled “Fundamentals of Civic Education for Basic 8 JSS 2, approved by the Ministry of Education for Civic Education curriculum.

“The current Minister of Education and the Yoruba author are masterminding an ethnic hatred against Ndigbo by distorting history in the Civic Education subject. This Yoruba author named Sola Akinyemi deliverately demonized the entire Igbo Nation in his treacherous book as invaders and troublemakers to brainwash Nigerian children against Ndigbo.

“For the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Education to approve such ethnic hate-based textbooks that describe “NDI IGBO “as invaders and troublemakers shows how tribalistic some people in the present government of Nigeria can be, it is very disappointing and unfortunate.

“In the history of Nigeria, there is no record that Ndigbo have invaded nor attempted to conquer any other tribe, now or in the past. Ndigbo have never had a history of invading other tribes. But because of hatred and bigotry against the Igbo tribe, the Federal Ministry of Education under government and leadership of Yoruba cabals, have introduced a book in Primary School describing Ndigbo as trouble makers and invaders.

“This is not only wicked, but also to brainwash non-Igbo children to hate Ndigbo. We therefore, demand the removal of such distorted history book/books from Nigeria schools.

“We equally demand that the Federal Ministry of Education and the author of the book organize a public debate to lecture Nigerians and the world on this false history of Igbos invasion of Ife kingdom.

“Moreso, we demand that educators, the State Ministry of Education, headmasters and headmistresses, and school priopretors of Igbo extraction lead protest to demand the removal of this ethnic hate-based book from education curriculum.

“In the event that the bigotry of the government of Nigeria and her education ministry refuse to remove the book from all their schools, then Ndigbo would abolish such an evil book from schools in the Eastern Region.

At the expiration of 14 days from the release of this press statement, if the government does not withdraw the treacherous book titled “Fundamentals of Civic Education for Basic 8 JSS 2 authored by Sola Akinyemi, we order Ndigbo both young and old, big and small to locate the books in our region, the Eastern Region and burn them.

“Again, every IPoB member must help search for this evil and distorted history book and burn every copy found. All Schools in the Alaigbo should reject that book and must not allow it to be sold to school children.

“Igbo parents everywhere in Nigeria must not buy such books that pitch us against other tribes in the Nigeria. In fact, we call on Ndigbo to reject every book that is authored by Sola Akinyemi. All his books should be burned anywhere they are found in the East.

“It is disgusting to discover that a Yoruba man authored such a book against Ndigbo to brainwash non-Igbo pupils and continue their age-long hatred against Ndigbo. That won’t work for him and his sponsors in this day and age.

“The architects of hatred and attack against Ndigbo in the print media, television, social media, and markets now want to nationalize it by including it in the education curriculum.

“We hope that every sensible Igbo person has realized that Chief Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and IPoB have been proved right with the demand for an Independent nation of Biafra outside Nigeria.

“Every Igbo man and woman must rise up now to defend and support the cause for the restoration of Biafra. The hatred against Ndigbo is incurable, and the purveyors of this ethnic hatred have gone beyond political exclusion to distorting history to perpetuate their hatred.

“Biafra independence remains the only hope for Ndigbo. The more we delay the realization, the more we endanger the future generations of Biafrans.”