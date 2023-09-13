Public-private partnership, panacea to skills gap problem in Nigeria

•Ingryd invests N3bn to bail-out Nigeria

•LASG promises absorption of trained talents

By Prince Osuagwu

THE Nigerian Information and Communications Technology, ICT sector is seriously under threat. The issues of multiple taxation, inadequate infrastructure and vandalisation of the few, available and excruciating forex palaver have all combined to slow down an industry worth well over $75.6 billion

If stretched further, the sector will snap and industry watchers are mindful it does not happen. However, the rate at which skilled workers leave the country, the unthinkable may happen before predicted time.

In 2022 alone, over 2000 trained telecoms personnel left the country and since then, there has also been massive exodus of skilled workers across sectors. Coupled with the defective educational system, old syllabuses, little or no practical experience, read to pass syndrome and lack of funding which have become endemic in Nigeria, experts have predicted that the country may become stranded in the labour market by 2030.

However, stakeholders in the public and private sector have stuck their neck out to save the situation saying only public-private partnership could work out the magic

Ingryd invests N3bn to train youths, partner Lagos

Towards a workable strategy to counter the Japa sysndrome, tech talent outsourcing and training academy Ingryd Academy has entered into a strategic partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to train about 4,000 youths to drive innovation, foster tech talent, and empower aspiring tech professionals across Africa.

The partnership will gulp about N3 billion and aims to provide aspiring tech professionals with the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Khadijat Abdulkadir, CEO Ingryd Academy said “In this partnership with LSETF, the Ingryd Scholarship Program envisions a future where Africa’s tech talent rises to its full potential, driving innovation, and propelling the continent to the forefront of the global tech landscape.

Together, we’re not just closing the tech talent gap; we’re opening doors to endless possibilities, empowering aspiring tech professionals, and shaping a brighter, more innovative Africa.

Empowering Africa’s Tech Future:

The Ingryd Scholarship Program, will offer free training in critical tech skill-sets such as Java, Linux, Cybersecurity, and Data Science. It is setl to train 4,000 individuals annually. The program’s six-month curriculum includes a three-month paid internship, enabling participants to gain practical experience and apply their newly acquired skills.

Beginning this October, the program will have the first cohort of 1,000 participants, followed by three additional cohorts over the next 12 months. This phased approach ensures that each participant receives comprehensive and impactful learning experience.

Investing in Talent:

Abdulkadir said the Ingryd Scholarship Program, backed by LSETF’s support, represents a substantial investment estimated atN3 billion. The financial commitment underscores the program’s dedication to nurturing tech talent and driving progress on the African continent.

The partnership between the Ingryd Scholarship Program and LSETF exemplifies the collaborative vision of two entities deeply committed to shaping the future of tech talent in Africa. By leveraging each other’s strengths, they aim to create an ecosystem where innovation thrives, tech careers flourish, and Africa’s tech potential is fully realized.

Hi-Tech gathered that the major role of LSETF is to absorb the talents in employment after the training.

Aspiring tech enthusiasts eager to join this transformative journey will apply for the first cohort, between September 5th and October 5th, 2023. Training for the inaugural cohort is scheduled to commence on October 16th, 2023.

Director of Programmes and Coordination, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Omolara Adewumi said “The partnership represents a collaborative effort to address the skills gap in the technology sector, promote job creation, and empower Lagos residents with valuable skills for a rapidly evolving technology industry. It also highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in driving economic development and fostering talent development in the region.