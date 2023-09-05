PTML Customs boss says TRIM monitoring result of dishonest cargo declaration

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited, Comptroller Saidu Abba Yusuf, has challenged importers of vehicles and their agents transacting business at the terminal to imbibe transparency in the declarations for their imported vehicles.

Yusuf who gave the charge during a stakeholders’ sensitization meeting in his office last week on Vehicle Identification Number, VIN, Valuation while reiterating the service’s position that dispelled rumour of the cancellation of VIN, explained that the memo which called attention for close monitoring of the system was because importers and their agents were abusing a vital component of the VIN known as ‘TRIM’.

The CAC, according to a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, CSC Yakubu Muhammad, lamented that the major cause of the recent emphasis on carrying out a double check on TRIM is because agents and their importers were not providing correct information regarding issues of identification.

The statement reads, “He reiterated an earlier position on the matter issued by the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters that the VIN Valuation Process remains fully operational and effective. He added that the trim numbers are critical in identifying distinct versions or tiers within a specific car model. They delineate varying configurations, features, and levels of equipment associated different models.

“The CAC said the trims of vehicles are not same for all kinds while urging declarants to have their transaction values. He blamed some declarants for not being transparent because they go inputting what they think is the lowest base value which necessitates interventions like demand notice and alerts.

“Comptroller Yusuf advised them to apply invoice and transaction values as a way of promoting transparency and building integrity in the trade process of vehicle clearance.”

The statement added, “Section 24 Nigeria Customs Service Act, NCSA, 2023 provides for advance ruling for stakehokders to submit to the NCS before a transaction and the ruling will be binding on the service and the importer or agent. This according to the Controller is a unique trade facilitation method provided for by the new law.

“The CAC who described the meeting as being in line with the law also said customs stakeholders partnership is a provision of section 29 NCSA 2023. According to him, meetings like this is meant to rub minds, identify challenges and jointly work out solutions on how best to resolve the challenges. He added that the meeting is also in tandem with WCO and WTO trade facilitation thrusts which encourage consultations.”

He reminded the stakeholders that the use of code 846 for clearing of non standard VIN has been further modified to reduce human contact through what he called e-846. This saves time and makes trade easier”.