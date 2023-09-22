Psychological Safety: An organisational enabler

By Tunde Oyadiran

Psychological safety is a concept that has gained significant attention in organizational psychology and management in recent years. It refers to the belief that one can express oneself, take risks, and be open and honest without fear of negative consequences such as embarrassment, rejection, or punishment. In this essay, we will explore the opportunities and value creation that psychological safety can bring to organizations. We will provide examples from various industries and discuss how fostering psychological safety can enhance employee well-being, creativity, collaboration, and innovation.

One of the key opportunities that psychological safety presents for organizations is increased employee engagement. When employees feel safe to share their thoughts, opinions, and ideas without the fear of repercussions, they are more likely to actively participate in discussions and decision-making processes. This engagement leads to a more inclusive and diverse workforce, as individuals from different backgrounds feel empowered to contribute their unique perspectives. For example, a technology company that values psychological safety may hold regular team meetings where everyone is encouraged to voice their ideas, leading to the development of innovative solutions and improved business outcomes.

Psychological safety also fosters a culture of learning and continuous improvement within organizations. When employees feel safe to admit their mistakes and ask for help, they are more likely to engage in learning activities and seek feedback from their peers and superiors. This promotes a growth mindset and enables individuals to develop their skills and knowledge. For instance, a healthcare organization that prioritizes psychological safety may establish a mentorship program where experienced practitioners provide guidance and support to junior staff, creating a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Furthermore, psychological safety plays a crucial role in promoting teamwork and collaboration. When individuals feel safe to express their opinions and challenge the status quo, it encourages healthy debates and constructive discussions. This allows teams to leverage the collective intelligence of their members and make better decisions. For example, a marketing agency that fosters psychological safety may encourage employees to openly share their concerns and ideas during brainstorming sessions, leading to more effective marketing strategies and campaigns.

In addition to enhancing collaboration, psychological safety also promotes innovation within organizations. When employees feel safe to take risks and share unconventional ideas, it creates an environment conducive to experimentation and creativity. This can lead to breakthrough innovations and the development of new products or services. For instance, a manufacturing company that values psychological safety may establish a dedicated innovation lab where employees are encouraged to explore new technologies and propose novel ideas, fostering a culture of innovation and driving organizational growth.

Moreover, psychological safety has a positive impact on employee well-being and mental health. When individuals feel safe and supported in their work environment, it reduces stress levels and promotes a healthy work-life balance. This, in turn, leads to higher job satisfaction and lower turnover rates. For example, a financial institution that prioritizes psychological safety may implement flexible work arrangements and provide resources for mental health support, creating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.

The value created by psychological safety extends beyond individual well-being and team dynamics. It also has implications for organizational performance and success. Research has shown that organizations with high levels of psychological safety experience improved employee performance, increased productivity, and greater innovation. Additionally, psychological safety contributes to building trust among employees and between employees and leaders, fostering stronger relationships and enhancing overall organizational effectiveness.

*Oyadiran, a SAP-Certified human resources advocate, writes from Lagos