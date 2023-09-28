PSG women’s coach resigns one game into new season

Gerard Precheur
The coach of the Paris Saint-Germain women’s team resigned on Thursday for personal reasons, the club said, just one game into the new season.
Gerard Precheur’s departure follows a 3-0 win over Bordeaux on the opening weekend of the new French league season and ahead of a showdown this Sunday with champions Lyon.
Precheur has been replaced by his son Jocelyn, who had been working as his assistant.
The news comes a day after prosecutors in Versailles, just outside Paris, opened a preliminary investigation into claims of sexual assault against Precheur’s predecessor, Didier Olle-Nicolle.
That followed a complaint filed by France international forward Kadidiatou Diani, who recently left PSG to sign for Lyon.
According to a source close to the club, the departure of the 63-year-old Precheur is not related to that affair or to results.
Precheur was appointed in August last year to replace Olle-Nicolle, who had been suspended following accusations of “inappropriate” behaviour, although a subsequent internal investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Last season PSG finished second to perennial champions Lyon and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
PSG face a crucial two-legged tie against Manchester United next month with the winners advancing to the Champions League group stage.
