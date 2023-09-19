Prudent resource management ‘ll spun growth – Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that prudent and judicious use of resources by elected political officials will spun national growth and development.

A statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, he stated that imbibing fear of God in decision making crucial to citicens welfare.

The Governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Barrister Hashim Abioye at the 12th Annual Symposium of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN B-ZONE) in Osogbo, added the programme was a platform for the entire citizenry, especially those in leadership positions to reflect on the past, use it as a yardstick to assess the present so as to reshape the future for the betterment of our society at large.

“I congratulate the leadership of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN B-ZONE) for successfully hosting this symposium. I am particularly elated that this discussion did not leave out Christian leaders from Catholic, Anglican and other Christian denominations. Apart from fostering religious harmony, I am convinced that the lesson we have learnt from the papers presented by the guest lecturers and the discussants today would reshape our thoughts rightfully and enable us to observe the teachings of Allah on judicious use of available resources,” the governor said.

Quoting references from the Glorious Qur’an, the Governor noted that “Prudent use of resources has been the guiding principle of our administration since we came on board, particularly in the area of delivering dividends of democracy to all, irrespective of political, social and religious affiliations.

“Looking at our past, we are a people who pride in peaceful co-existence, and our administration will continue to harp on this cherished tradition in our quest to provide effective governance and equitable distribution of resources to all so as to develop key areas of the State’s economy.”

Papers were presented at the event by Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau (former Governor of Kano State and former Minister of Education) and Professor Abdul Azeez Olaniyan from Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Also at the event was Oba AbdulAzeez Olatunbosun, The Akire of Ikire-Ile Kingdom, in the Ola-Oluwa Local Government area of the State, as well as notable Islamic clerics.

Earlier in his address, the Zonal Amir of the MSSN B-Zone, Barrister Qosim Odedeji, eulogised Governor Adeleke and his cabinet members for the unprecedented support the body received from the government towards the successful hosting of the symposium, acknowledging that “MSSN had received support from various administrations in the past in Osun State, but the support received from the present administration is the best so far.”