Protesters storm Force Headquarters over alleged impersonation of AA Candidate at Tribunal

Omeiza Ajayi

No fewer than 500 activists and supporters of Ifeanyi Chukwuka Igbokwe, on Monday, stormed the Force Headquarters in Abuja in protest against the alleged impersonation of the Action Alliance party stalwart.

Spokesperson of the protesters, Abel Kings Uche, urged the Inspector General of Police to investigate the criminal act by the AA faction led by Adekunle Rufai Omoaje.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency CESJET said: “Omoaje filed an Election Petition on behalf of Igbokwe at the National and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal at Umuahia”.

Uche added that Igbokwe, an aspirant for the Bende Federal Constituency elections, has “sufficiently indicated through documentary evidence that he was not a party to the petition” and that the Omoaje-led executives are impersonating him.

“Mr Ifeanyi Chukwuka Igbokwe participated in the primary election of Action Alliance but did not participate in the general election. It is on record that he withdrew his interest when he found out that a faction of the Party conducted the primary election. As such, he was not a candidate for the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State election in the 2023 General Election.

“Rt. Honorable Benjamin Kalu Okezie who emerged as the winner of the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in the 25th February 2023 General Election into the House of Representatives of the National Assembly, is currently the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“It suffices to mention that Adekunle Rufai Omoaje presented the petition in the court intending to cause unnecessary damage to the reputation and integrity of Mr Ifeanyi Chukwuka Igbokwe.

“This action infringes on his fundamental human rights. It intends to defame and defraud, which is a criminal offence under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency believes that the impersonator and his sponsors have carried out an act that is criminal and against the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Centre, therefore, urged the IGP to “investigate and unravel the mystery”, behind the petition as it was filed without the consent or approval of Mr Ifeanyi Chukuka Igbokwe for Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State.

“The Centre views this action by the Adekunle Rufai Omoaje-led executives as an act of desperation to mislead and extort and cause unnecessary distraction in the polity with the potential to bring about conflict”, the protesters added.