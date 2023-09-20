Protest: Youths ground Abeokuta, demand justice for Mohbad

•Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji tasks Police, DSS on justice, transparency

•To support family, sponsor deceased’s child education

•As radio station bans Naira Marley’s songs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Rotimi Ojomoyela & James Ogunnaike

YOUTHS, in their hundreds, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, to demand justice over the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

This came as Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, directed the state Police Command, in collaboration with the Department of State Services, DSS, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the music star.

Similarly, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State urged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the mysteries surrounding the death of Mohbad.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government promised to assist the family and Mohbad’s child financially.

Recall that Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records, owned by Azeez Faashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, died last week Tuesday at the age of 27, but the cause of his death has been a subject of controversy since the tragic incident.

Also, concerned residents, particularly youths urged the relevant authorities to ensure justice for the bereaved family and the deceased.

Youths protest in Abeokuta

The protesting youths, who spoke with newsmen, insisted that the Nigeria Police must bring both Naira Marley and Sam Larry to book.

They, however, dared Naira Marley and Sam Larry to come out of hiding and face Nigerians over Mohbad’s death.

They also demanded that other persons mentioned in the death of the singer be duly invited for questioning.

The youths, all in black T-shirts, began the rally from Panseke and went through Oke-Ilwo, Isale-Igbehin, Sapon to Ake with placards bearing various inscription such as ‘Justice for Mohbad’, ‘Government Must Arrest Naira Marley and Sam Larry”, Who killed Mohbad’, ‘No more Marlian’, ‘Sammy Larry must die’, ‘Imole must be avenged’, ‘Too young to go at 27’, amongst other messages.

One of the protesting youths said: We are here for Mohbad. We are here for Imole, and he’s a colleague and we all feel bad about his untimely death. And we hope and pray this is not the anniversary we want to do every minute, every year among us. So we are here to celebrate him. We are here to give him last respect. At the same time, we are here to make sure justice is being served because we want to know what’s behind his death. After all, we are not expecting him to leave so soon.”

Another protester, Ibunkun Adedayo urged the government to launch an investigation and explain what happened to Nigerians.

“Adedayo said: “We are expecting a lot from the government, from the family and from the fans and people who choose to say I love Mohbad, I love Mohbad, I love his song. So what I’m expecting now is that I want everybody to have a clearer picture of what happened to Mohbad. We want justice to be done. If there’s anybody behind it or anybody who has a hand in his death, we want justice to be done peacefully.”

On his part, Ayo Michael said: “We are in pain. Mohbad must not die in vain. We want the government to arrest Naira Marley and Sam Larry. Let them fish them out from their hiding places.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other sister organisations were visible on the ground to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Sanwo-Olu tasks Police, DSS on justice, transparency

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, called for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of MohBad.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, sympathized with the bereaved family, friends, fans and residents over the unfortunate demise of the rising music star.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Government has noted the developments that have followed the death of music star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka MohBad).

“The Government commiserates with his family and fans. We feel the pain of losing such a talented and promising young man, who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry.

“Following Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the Police in Lagos State have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the young star.

“A 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death.

“Further to this and to boost the investigation, Mr Sanwo-Olu has invited the Department of State Services, DSS, to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

“Consequently, the DSS has also joined the investigation to get justice for the youngster, his family and teeming fans.

“The Government pleads with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team with such.

“The government also appeals to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process.

“The government appeals to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter.

“Staying calm and following the process keenly will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.

“Besides, the grieving family should be allowed to mourn their loss in peace. It is, indeed, a difficult time for us all – the government, the family and MohBad’s fans. Any action that can aggravate the grief should be avoided.

“The Police and the DSS have been admonished to brief the public on their efforts periodically.”

Lagos to sponsor deceased’s child education

Also, the state government sent a delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, alongside the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde; Commissioner for Youth, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende; Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; Special Adviser on Tourism, Mr Idris Aregbe, who visited Mohbad’s mother on a condolence visit.

At the residence, the Deputy Governor reiterated the government’s assurance of ensuring justice for the family.

Hamzat said: “Justice will be done on this matter. The DSS will join the police for a thorough investigation.”

The Deputy Governor also expressed the state government’s readiness to assist the family adding that Mohbad’s child will “be well taken care of in terms of welfare and education.”

Oyebanji calls for investigation

Meanwhile, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the minimum the country owes the deceased and his family is justice, which he said could only come through a thorough investigation of the circumstances leading to his death as well as various revelations that came out thereafter.

Oyebanji spoke as Ekiti youths planned to hold a procession in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital to mourn the late Singer and demand justice for him.

Describing Mohbad as a talented singer, who at 27 had already carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world with several hit songs to his credit, Governor Oyebanji said the death of the singer at the peak of his career and the circumstances surrounding it are highly regrettable.

“Our condolences go to the family and fans of the late singer, Mohbad. We feel their pains at this crucial moment and join other well-meaning Nigerians to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death”, the statement added

Radio station bans Naira Marley’s songs

Meanwhile, Splash FM 105.5, a radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has banned the songs of Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

According to a Twitter post by Aderonke Adesola, a presenter at the station, the management placed an indefinite ban on the songs of the CEO of Marlian Records.

The post reads: “Good evening team. In view of the sensitive nature around the death of Mohbad and the criminal procedure, the police have commenced, I will urge us all to exercise discretion.

“To this effect, Naira Marley’s songs have become NTBB (not to be broadcast) on our station till further notice. This is with immediate effect. Thank you.”