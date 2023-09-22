Protect Nigeria’s image, Minister begs as 72 scholarship awardees depart for Hungary

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

As 72 Nigerians awarded scholarship Hungarian scholarship depart the country tomorrow and Saturday, respectively,the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, has appealed to them to protect the image of the country through their conduct.

Recall that 72 Nigerians had recently secured the federal government’s scholarships to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the Central Europe nation.

They are the beneficiaries of this year’s Bilateral Education Agreement,BEA with development partners which is aimed at developing Nigeria’s manpower needs.

Speaking at a pre-departure briefing ceremony in Abuja, Thursday, the minister insisted that the scholarship awardees must continue to maintain the good qualities they have been made to go through in the country.

He equally charged them to be willing to learn, relearn and unlearn as they begin the first phase of their life journeys.

The minister also appealed to the scholarship beneficiaries to return to the country at the end of their programmes to assist in making Nigeria a better place through their various contributions.

According to the minister,” It is noteworthy that scholarship is a reward for excellence and an encouragement to brilliant Nigerians who could not afford to sponsor their studies in foreign countries.”

He said:“As we are all aware, the Federal Government of Nigeria, in 1999, revitalised the scholarship scheme by investing more in national and international programmes.

“This is in a bid to strengthen the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) with development partners to develop her manpower needs.”

He expressed happiness that despite the global economic meltdown,many development partners current offer scholarships to Nigerians.

Such active countries,he said, included Hungary, China, Algeria, Romania, Morocco, Serbia, Mexico, Egypt and others non regulars including Macedonia, Poland, South Korea, Greece, Japan, Tunisia and Turkey.

The minister noted that to reciprocate gestures of the active countries, Nigeria was also offering scholarship awards to China and Romania in the past and hope to reactivate the gesture as these countries and others indicate interest.

He said:“To all the awardees, I say you have all overcome many challenges to get to where you are today, and everyone of you have achieved success in your own ways.

“I want to enjoin the parents of the awardees to always uphold them in prayers and encourage them with sound advice at all times so as to make you and Nigeria proud by being worthy ambassadors.”