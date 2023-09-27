Prophet Fufeyin’s gives N10m scholarship to MohBad’s son

In a heartwarming display of compassion and generosity, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has captured the admiration and respect of countless individuals on social media after offering N10 million scholarship to late Nigerian musician, MohBad’s son

The social media sphere was set abuzz when it was revealed that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin had donated a substantial sum of N10 million to Mohbad’s family.

The death of the Nigerian singer has been in the spotlight weeks after passing away in a development many has linked to some individuals.

Social media platforms erupted with praise and commendations for the revered spiritual leader, with numerous prominent figures and everyday citizens expressing their appreciation for his benevolent gesture.

Twitter users, including prominent figures took to their accounts to laud Prophet Fufeyin’s act of philanthropy. Many described it as a shining example of true leadership, empathy, and love for fellow citizens.

@nnekajim tweeted, “I’m beyond impressed with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s donation to Mohbad’s son. This is what true leadership and empathy look like.”

@imolenizationtv, a mother herself, shared, “As a mother, I can only imagine how grateful Mohbad’s family must be feeling right now. Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s contribution will go a long way towards securing the future of Mohbad’s son. 10 million naira is no small money in Nigeria now oo.”

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s act of kindness not only highlights the power of compassion but also serves as a reminder of the positive impact individuals can have on society when they extend a helping hand.

@BullaNaijaTv aptly summarized the sentiments of many with their tweet: “The world needs more people like Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. His contribution to Mohbad’s family will undoubtedly change their lives for the better.”

In a world often filled with challenges and uncertainties, acts of kindness like this one continue to inspire hope and demonstrate the potential for positive change. Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s actions have not only touched the lives of the recipients but also ignited a collective appreciation for the power of compassion in making the world a better place.