Property belonging to wife of former Gov Daniels, vandalized

By James Ogunnaike

Hoodlums, suspected to be political thugs have allegedly vandalized a five-storey building, belonging to the wife of a former Governor of Ogun State, and Senator, representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Yeye Olufunke Daniel.

The building, located at Folagbade Street in Ijebu Ode, was set to be commissioned at the end of this month.

Though, it was gathered that Ogun State government had issued contravention notice to contractors working on the building about three days ago.

According to the project manager, Olusegun Lawal, some of the contravention, according to the notice by government included; inadequate parking space, inadequate muster point, and inadequate airspace.

Lawal said construction of the five-story building began in 2009 with full approval from the relevant authorities.

Lawal added that “the building boasted a ground floor and mezzanine equipped with a fully-fledged banking hall, complete with bank trap doors and a CHUBB Strong Room.

Other features included a Kone Elevator installed by Kresta Laurel Ltd, brand new split air conditioners from Holomicool Nig Ltd, a 150kVA generator set, and a transformer.

The plaza also had a fire-fighting system installed by Flory Ltd, with external cladding completed by Vertex Nig Ltd. Building supervision was entrusted to qualified and certified engineers, Engr. A Lawal and Engr. Ibraheem Shonde, among others.

Speaking on the development, an aide to Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Steve Oliyide said the building was not demolished, but it was vandalized.

According to Oliyide, the vandalization, which lasted from 2am till 5am was carried out by thugs loyal to the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and were given police protection by ACP Edward Omosoyin with seven armed policemen in twenty vehicles.

Oliyide added that Town Planners refused to sign the Order of demolition because it cannot be justified.

“Dapo Abiodun was said to be in Ijebu Ode yesterday with Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila to see the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

“Town planners that were contacted say they don’t work at night and not even on Sunday. One of Dapo Abiodun’s thugs, Efele was said to be patrolling the area all through yesterday.

“The operation was led by ACP Edward Omosoyin with seven armed policemen in twenty vehicles and personally supervised the destruction.

“He called the DPOs that they have a special operation by 2am. The destruction was done by thugs headed by Efele and other thugs.

“So, it is logical that Dapo Abiodun’s thugs are the one who attacked the building to enforce an illegal order and they are being protected by the Police. It is also true that the Town Planners who refused to sign the Order because the demolition cannot be justified were threatened and the one who collected a response letter from the builder has been placed on suspension.