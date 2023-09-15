Project Uwar distributes birthing kits to 3,000 women in Plateau, Katsina, Jigawa

By Josephine Agbonkhese

In its continued drive to provide hygienic solutions to birthing needs, Project Uwar campaign, an initiative of Mobaby Care Nigeria designed to improve maternal mortality rates in the country, has given out 3,000 birthing kits to expectant mothers in Northern Nigeria.

As part of its third series, the project targeted at pregnant women in Plateau, Katsina and Jigawa communities, completing nine states in Northern Nigeria, also featured the training of 150 traditional birth attendants.

Founder, MobabyCare Nigeria, Maryam Adebola-Salami, said the project executed through Primary Health Care centres, local council centres and community hubs, has liberated her as a person, and a woman.

“I am a mother of three and having even a minute access to proper healthcare was not any concern for me; it was either paid or free of charge. However, the women here can neither differentiate between proper and healthy alternatives, due to what they have become used to; as they have seen their mothers, co-wives, sisters go through similar delivery processes,” she said.

She noted that the project has exposed the issues bedevilling the health sector, saying, “It has shown me the levity in which our Ministry of Health has taken a lot of these situations. I am very optimistic about the opportunities that are opening up. We are hoping that UNICEF, the World Health Organisation and NHIS can come in and see how they can support us to continually drive this cause.”

Adebola-Salami stressed that as a project of Access Bank’s Sustainability Department, a key part is training; hence the training of traditional birth attendants on safe birthing methods.

“We provide first hand updated information on how to administer safe and healthy maternal and neonatal care. We also use technology to keep track of whatever they are doing. We have volunteers registered and stationed at each community. At least one for every 200 kilometers, to ensure that people have direct access,” she said.

While noting that its projects are focused on women and children to ensure they live a sustainable and healthy life, Adebola-Salami added that its similar projects include Access Pads for Girls, community outreach for Sickle Cell Management, advocacy against Malaria and Female Genital Mutilation.

She revealed that the campaign which has so far reached out to women in Kano, Nasarawa, and the FCT, will be moving to the Southern and Eastern parts of the country in its subsequent phases.