Profile your domestic workers, Police to Lagosians 

By Evelyn Usman

The Police in Lagos have advised residents of the State to ensure that their domestic workers are profiled , with a view to identifying vital characteristics that would aid investigation in the event of violent crimes .

Deputy Commissioner of Police in- charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department, DCP Waheed Ayilara, who gave the admonition during a tour of the facility located on Musliu Smith Street (former Panti street) by stakeholders in security, said the FingerPrinting /Forensic Unit in the SCID served as investigation information of an individual.

According to him, “ Lagosians that have house help and domestic staff generally can bring them here to be profiled. Even if they are not criminals, it is good to have them on record. Part of the profiling entails having their pictures, personal details including their NIN, driver’s license and fingerprints.

“The essence of profiling domestic workers is to enable detectives to track them in case they misbehave and run away. Even if they flee to other countries, we have a very dynamic capacity with the INTERPOL”.

Ayilara who noted that the SCIID served as the investigative arm of the Lagos State Police Command, with nine units created to carry out specialized functions , said it had transformed over the years in its investigating strategy, with the use of technology, training on contemporary crime fighting techniques which he said had led to numerous feats.

He was however quick to note that while artificial intelligence was fast becoming part of the policing process made possible by technology, the need for human intelligence as a backup could not be over-emphasized.

While appreciating the stakeholders for their support to the SCIID effort over the years, he also acknowledged the Command boss, CP Idowu Owohunwa, for his efforts at taking the SCIID to its pride of place .

Speaking earlier, Coordinator of the Stakeholders on Security Dr Chima Nnaji, explained that the tour was borne out of the need to assist the SCID leadership to achieve the noble objective of creating an environment to actively fight crime through modern process, discipline and ethical observation of human rights.

He noted that the stakeholders on Security was inaugurated during the tenure of CP Olayinka Balogun (rtd) as the DC SCID , to assist officers and men in the leadership of the SCID in the discharge of their duties “ in many ways, both in infrastructural, ideas and communication. We tell them what we see if there is any problem between the Rank and Files and the community. They (Police ) also explain things and there is that feedback mechanism which will also filter back, so that people should see the Police especially officers and men of the SCID not as ghosts or masquerades but as human beings with blood flowing in their veins. With that, it has been a very rewarding relationship and Lagos State happens to be topnotch among other states of the federation in terms of cracking crimes.

“Many of the monumental assets you have at the SCID were initiated by the Stakeholders . We have worked with different leaderships of the SCID and currently, we are working hand in glove with the incumbent Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge, Waheed Ayilara, who himself has also demonstrated the same qualities that attracted us in the first instance to Olayinka Balogun: discipline, forthrightness and application to duty were those qualities that attracted us”.

He emphasized on the need for Nigerians to support policemen who he described as unsung officers and men who daily did their jobs without having to advertise themselves.

he said, ” It is the duty of members of the civil society to appreciate them, not by necessarily giving them money but openly showing love and support to them, so that they would know that the society appreciates what they are doing because if the crime that is supposed to be fought diligently is allowed to deteriorate to the level where the society can no longer have its sleep, then all of us are done in”.

During the tour , Vanguard gathered that the Armored Personnel Carrier, APC stationed at the entrance of the SCID was on the directive of the Lagos State Police Command boss. It was also gathered that the command’s choice of positioning there was because the location was central to Lagos Island and Mainland and for its prompt deployment in the event of any crisis on either part of the state.