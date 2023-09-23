Professional golfers battle for N2.5m prize as 2023 Nigeria Cup tees off today

L -R: Kelvin Anyaegbunam of NOVA Bank, Segun Adamolekun; Acting Chairman, Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association, (IGCNA), Wahab Aminu-Sarumi, Golf Captain, Golf section, Ikoyi Club 1938, Akoni Yinka Olafimihan; Chairman, 2023 Nigeria Cup Organising Committee and Alex Lawal, representatives of Nigeria Breweries at the Nigeria Cup press briefing on Thursday.

By Solomon Nwoke

The best of the country’s Professional golfers invited for this year’s Nigeria Cup, a tournament put in place to celebrate the nation’s independence anniversary have drawn ‘battleline’ on the golf course for the star prize of N2.5million staked in their category.

The tournament tees off today at the Golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 with lots of fun and fanfare, says Chairman, 2023 Nigeria Cup Organising Committee, Akoni Yinka Olafimihan.

Olafimihan said at a Media briefing on Thursday that all necessary arrangements at ensuring that this year’s edition of the competition goes as planned have been put in place, noting that, from today when the weeklong competition tees off with the Children tournament, it’s going to be fun galore.

“We are set to go. All necessary arraignments have been made, so come this weekend,this years Nigeria Cup will officially commence”, he said.

While Kiddies will take their turn on the course today, it will be the turn of Caddies on Monday. Ladies will have their day on Tuesday while a special Nigeria Cup kitty is billed for Wednesday.

On Thursday, invited Professional golfers will do battle on the golf course for a share of N2.5million staked in their category.

Friday has been dedicated to Guests, Veterans and Nigeria Cup sponsors.

The 2023 Nigeria would be rounded up next Saturday after the men’s game with a gala night at the Club house.

While thanking members of the Organising Committee for their dedication, Olafimihan said even though the country is going through challenges, there is always the need to celebrate.

Also speaking, Golf Captain, Wahab Aminu-Sarumi promised to ensure the good relationship between the parent body of the Nigeria Cup; Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA) and the golf section is maintained.