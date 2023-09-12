Pro-Democracy group kicks over police refusal to approve Abuja rally

By Dickson Omobola

Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) has lamented over the refusal of FCT Police Command to grant permit for its planned rally in Abuja.

COPDEM and other groups had written to the Police in a letter dated September 11, 2023, to inform the Federal Capital Territory Police Commissioner of its intention to organize a “Pray for Nigeria” rally on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at City Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Wuse, FCT.

But in a statement signed by Danjuma Garba, the COPDEM Spokesman said the Police directed the group not to organise any rally at the City Park, or in any part of the Federal Capital Territory.

The group noted that the Police has allowed Asari Dokunbo’s group to organize rallies in FCT but is actively preventing Pro-democracy groups from organizing rallies in the same city that is supposed to be built on fairness, equity, and justice.

“The same commissioner of police has infact issued a permit for APC to celebrate their 100 days in office in the presence of the Applicants”, the group said in the statement.

COPDEM said, it is “saddening that Nigeria Police declined our request for permission to hold a rally at City Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Wuse, FCT, on September 12, 2023.

“We are shocked that the same Police has allowed and even provided police protection to Asari Dokunbo and his group to organize rallies in Abuja but prevents other groups from doing same in a city that is supposed to represent fairness, equity and justice.

“It is an undisputed fact that Nigerians’ rights to protest are safeguarded under sections 38, 39, 40, and 41 of the 1999 Constitution.

“It is a fundamental right of the people to voice out their displeasures, disappointments, and frustrations.

“Therefore, the action of the Police is not acceptable in any democratic environment. It is disheartening that a security agency that is expected to be neutral is being partial and current developments show that the Police has no regards for the constitution.

“We, therefore, condemn the action of the Police Commissioner and hereby serves public notice that every Nigerian has the right to engage in public rallies and/or protests with or without a Police Permit.”