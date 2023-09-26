Prioritise oral healthcare, NAPD charges FG

… Says Nigeria has only 84 paediatric dentists

By Sola Ogundipe

The Nigeria Association of Paediatric Dentists, NAPD, has raised alarm over what it described as the poor state of paediatric oral healthcare in the country.

The body, which is tasked with promoting oral health for Nigerian children, regretted that oral healthcare is really falling behind in Nigeria, while bemoaning the fact that dental health is not well packaged in the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

The NAPD said child dental neglect is a big problem and that over 80 per cent of children with holes in their teeth do not get treated.

While calling on the Federal government to expedite action on prioritising paediatric oral care in the country, NAPD lamented that there are only 84 paediatric dentists in the country.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with journalists, the President of NAPD, Dr Ifeyinwa Adegbulugbe, regretted that there is no programme or policy driving the 2022 National Oral Health Policy.

According to her, the National Oral Health Policy of 2012 did set out guidelines but full implementation is still a challenge, and did talk about 50 percent of Nigerians attaining achieving optimal oral health through awareness, early detection and prompt treatment.

“We have 84 paediatric dentists managing children in a population of over 200 million, coupled with the Japa syndrome, dental healthcare practitioners are leaving in droves. So, even when you have trained dental health care practitioners, they’re leaving in droves.

“Cost of dental treatment increases as the exchange rates increase because none of the consumables that we use for treatment are produced in the country, and with the attendant cost, all this burden is shifted to the consumer. Worse still, there are no tax rebates for now, and other things that will make the treatment easier.

“So the NAPD being aware of challenges, is promoting access to care and oral health awareness. It is essential that the populace is aware that this is an integral part of their general health and they must pay attention.” She said that the NAPD is advocating at the forefront to ensure that all these issues are tackled.

“We are affiliated with the Nigeria Dental Association which is the umbrella body for dental specialities and dentists in Nigeria so that we are making our voice heard when decisions are taken and when representation is to be made.”

Appealing that people should go in for routine checkups, she explained that NAPD is seeking collaborations far and wide

“We are aware of where the challenges are and we are trying to mitigate gaps at every point, so we are looking at access, awareness, and education and we are looking at the workforce.”

On the cost of care, she said prevention is always cheaper than curative or rehabilitative care.

“When the children are coming in on time, they know what to do and are practising healthy habits, the cost of care, by and large, is less, whether they were in the high, low or the middle social economic brackets.”

She warned that sugars are becoming cheaper, hence the doctors are seeing more dental caries problems across the spectrum, whether low or high, because of more accessibility, with difference only in the timing of presentation, because those who are higher.

Noting that oral health should be provided in all the primary health care centres in the 774 local governments in. Nigeria, but it isn’t there. There are not over 2000 PHCs and all healthcare provision sites are over 3,500, but there are less than 60 PHCs that have dental care services in Nigeria, so access is a problem.

Noting that the magnitude of the problem is huge, she said the NAPD is tackling the issue of access to care as well as that of cost.

“There is the issue of access, and cost through the NHIS and where the dental treatment is classified it is put as a secondary service, which means that the person seeking their dental care must first see a medical practitioner who then refers to the dentist. So they are not coming to see the dentists straight up and this delay causes a number of people to fall out and the attendant costs and extra cost burden as well.

Even the workforce is part of what the policy is trying to achieve the earlier the presentation the better the treatment.