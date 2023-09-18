Prioritise finance management, bookkeeping in business, experts tell women

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerian women have been called to prioritize finance management and bookkeeping in their businesses in order to be able to survive the present economic hardship.

The call was made at the just concluded one-day training on finance management and bookkeeping organized by EDDA Women Progressive Development Initiative for EWPDI Women Traders sponsored by Global Affairs Canada, coordinated by ActionAid Nigeria and managed Women’s Right and Health Project through Women’s Voice Leadership Project.

Speaking at the training, a financial expert, Ugonma Ugwu charged women especially business women to learn to prioritize their needs. Adding that, women as home managers need to learn to deny themselves of some unnecessary luxuries, spending and things that are regarded as important but not urgent.

According to her, women managing their finances no matter how little is important, they do not need to have all the monies before learning how to manage money.

“We are in a challenging period especially, as business women, it is important to separate our business life from our private or family life. We must separate our finances, our business capital from family spendings.

“It might be difficult at the beginning but at the long run, it will be pay off. The truth is that, there is need to strategize.

“We must learn to prioritize urgent important needs and urgent not important needs, urgent but irrelevant needs in managing our finances”, she said.

Project Coordinator EWPDI , Elemchi Onuoha, explained that, the training was necessary due to the present global economic meltdown. “Globally, there is economic meltdown and people are struggling with their businesses and finances. They need to be empowered to be able to manage their businesses to fit into the present condition.

“Presently, Nigeria is experiencing inflation, most women are depressed, most business owners are struggling with their businesses, they are helpless and most of them are victims of mismanagement due to lack of proper financial management.

“With the training, I believe their minds are renewed and they are financially empowered on how to go about their businesses. They have the knowledge of how to manage their businesses financially. It was also an avenue to grow their businesses. They have been trained on how to manage themselves at this time.

“We are working towards organizing more training on financial management and book keeping so that women could do well in their businesses”, she said..