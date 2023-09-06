Prince William, Kate Middleton to rekindle rivalry in Rugby World Cup

By Otu Nkpoidet

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to rekindle their rivalry at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

Kate will be in Marseille on September 9 to watch the group stage match between England and Argentina, while William will be in Bordeaux on September 10 to support Wales as they play Fiji, according to the couple’s office at Kensington Palace.

It is, however, not surprising that they have separate World Cup itineraries.

The Rugby Football Union, which oversees the sport in England, is sponsored by Kate, and the future King has long supported the Welsh Rugby Union.